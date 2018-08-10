Owners behind Grey Ghost restaurant opens new neighborhood bar in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - Grey Ghost in Midtown is one of the hottest restaurants in all of Metro Detroit.

It’s not exactly the easiest place to get a table, especially on a Friday night, but now the owners have opened a new, more affordable option and it’s right across the street.

Welcome to Second Best Bar and Grill. It’s the perfect spot, for some happy hour drinks and food. It’s a place you can go to after work and either forget about the rough day you had or start your weekend off right.

“Today’s the first day, five minutes ago, you just showed up,” said Josef Giacomino.

Right away you’ll feel right at home, said Josef Giacomino. Second Best is the sister restaurant to Grey Ghost.

“We would get off work and we would say to ourselves, wish there was a place we could hang out, and then we were like maybe we should just build it ourselves,” said Giacomino.

Second Best’s goal is to provide everyone with the same experience as Grey Ghost, but at a cheaper price and a more laid back atmosphere.

“It’s a little bit lower price point, a little more approachable, I think,” said Giacomino.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.