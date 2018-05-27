Oxford to host Crime Stoppers' second annual charity golf outing

OXFORD, Mich. - The Boulder Pointe Golf Club & Banquet Center in Oxford will be hosting Crime Stoppers of Michigan’s Second Annual Charity Golf Outing on June 4.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham will be chairing the event for the second time. Boulder Pointe Golf Club will be utilizing all 27 holes for 216 golfers. The event will be a four man scramble, with registration and breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

The price per player is $200 and includes 18 holes with a cart, bucket of range balls, breakfast, lunch, a drink ticket and dinner. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place and to men and women's longest drive and closest to the pin.

Crime Stoppers said its goal is to sell 100 hole sponsorship signs at $100 each. There is a $15 charge for full colored logos.

Proceeds raised will benefit the Crime Stoppers of Michigan Community Outreach Programs, which aim to build stronger and safer communities and educate members of the community about the organization.

