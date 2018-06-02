Oxford Township family burgled, residents say a man broke into home, car

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 40-year-old woman reported she lost more than $2,000 after a home invasion Friday.

According to authorities, Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded to the 900 block of Pathfinder Road on the report of a home invasion that had just occurred. The homeowner told police she looked out her bedroom window and saw an unknown man inside her vehicle. She ran outside to confront him, and the man fled on foot. The homeowner pursued him on Drahner Road.

The homeowner's daughter told police a man was inside the residence earlier that day but had fled.The homeowner found the key to her vehicle was missing, along with more than $2,000 in cash she left in a drawer in the home. An evidence technician processed the residence for fingerprints.

Police said deputies used the assistance of a K-9 unit to track the culprit to a nearby apartment complex, but lost the scent. A man was discovered leaving a wooded area and was searched but the keys and money weren't found on him or in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

