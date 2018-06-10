Oxford Township family hides upstairs during home invasion

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A mother and her two children locked themselves in a bedroom in Oxford Township and waited for police Friday after discovering a man had broken into her home.

According to authorities, Oakland County sheriff's deputies were dispatched just after 8 a.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Oakmont Drive on reports of a home invasion. The homeowner heard a loud noise downstairs and when she came down to investigate, she witnessed an unknown man in her kitchen. She then called the police and and locked herself and her children in a bedroom upstairs.

Police said the man fled before they arrived. The investigation revealed the suspect had gained entry from an exterior door near the kitchen, which police believe was shouldered open. Authorities said the man stole $60 from the woman's purse and a pair of sunglasses. A K-9 unit was dispatched and found the sunglasses but not the culprit.

The sunglasses were taken to a forensic laboratory, where technicians will attempt to find fingerprints.

The investigation is ongoing.

