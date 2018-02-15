Oxford Township man charged with possession and production of child pornography

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Scott Edward Lutze, a 33-year-old man from Oxford Township, was arraigned Wednesday for the possession, production and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

According to authorities, the joint investigation was initiated when police learned that Lutze was downloading sexually abusive material involving children from the internet.

Police said after a forensic examination of digital evidence seized from his residence, Lutze was charged with five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, two counts of production of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

It's not the first time Lutze has been charged. In 2011, he was convicted of rape and possessing pornography involving a minor. Lutze is on a lifetime Sex Offender Registry and will be charged as a habitual offender.

Michigan State Police officials encourage parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

