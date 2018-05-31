Oxford Township man gets 8-40 years in prison on child pornography charges

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 33-year-old Oxford Township man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a child pornography case, according to officials.

Police started investigating Scott Edward Lutze in January, when they learned he had downloaded sexually abusive material of children from the internet. Investigators searched Lutze's home in February, and he was arrested.

Lutze pleaded guilty to two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one county of distributing child pornography and one count of producing child pornography.

He was sentenced to eight to 40 years in prison.

Scott Edward Lutze (WDIV)

It's not the first time Lutze has been charged. In 2011, he was convicted of rape and possessing pornography involving a minor. Lutze is on a lifetime sex offender registry and any future charges he faces will be as a habitual offender.

Michigan State Police officials encourage parents to speak to their children about how to safely use the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

