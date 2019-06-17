Oxycontin pills, firearm seized during Royal Oak traffic stop

While conducting a search of the vehicle, troopers found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in a diaper bag behind the rear passenger seat.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Michigan State Police said troopers observed a traffic violation on 8 Mile Road near Fair Street around 2 a.m. Monday.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop. They found two men without valid driver's licenses and a young child in the car.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, troopers found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in a diaper bag behind the rear passenger seat.

Troopers also found 10 mg oxycontin pills after searching the passenger. Both of the men, a 25-year-old from Ferndale and 37-year-old from Detroit, were arrested for felon possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and probation violation.

The men are being jailed pending review of the case by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

