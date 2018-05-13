Palmer Park Art Fair returns to Detroit this June

DETROIT - An old event in Detroit is trying out some new things this summer to try and improve the event for years to come.

The Palmer Park Art Fair is scheduled for June 2-3 around the log cabin just off Merrill Plaissance. The June dates are a month later than the first four years of the fair to avoid cold and snowy weather that impacted two of the four May weekends, according to a press release.

A new feature this year is a tent for emerging artists from the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club. Event Director Mark Loeb said "This is a way of including more local artists and helping them to develop the skills to take Detroit art out into the world."

Another new feature is the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will have a big screen music broadcast.

For all five years of the fair, artists Stephen Breinager, Charlene Uresy, Debbie LaPratt, Michelle Sapp, and Simon and Elizabeth Tarasiewicz will be participants. Breinager is a metal artist, Uresy is a photographer who also hand paints African-themed furniture, LaPratt creates archetectural pottery, Sapp is a dollmaker and the Tarasiewicz's create artsy children's toys.

Detroit artists involved with the Mint Artists Guild will also be at the event. They will be selling paintings and artisan gift items like jewelry, felted animals and art photography. They will also be creating butterfly mosaic for the gardens.

The poster artists for this year's fair are Berry Davis and Collette Fortin, who sell glass pieces.

Loeb and his wife, Vickie Elmer, are involved in efforts to bring more art to the park throughout the year, and not just during the fair.

