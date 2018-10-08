Parade Company to feature special performance by Jesse McCarthy at Hob Nobble Gobble

DETROIT - The Parade Company has announced singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney as the headline performer during the 29th annual Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford Motor Company.

One of the largest and most anticipated events in Detroit, this black-tie evening will be held on Friday, Nov. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Ford Field.

Produced by the Parade Company, guests will enjoy a Carnival Midway with rides and games, delicious cuisine and live entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Tickets are limited and on sale now. Prices range from $350 - $1,000, with $200 tickets for children six and under.

For more information and to reserve your table, contact CarolAnn at cbarbb@theparade.org or call 313-432-7831.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.