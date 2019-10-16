Paraprofessional at school for children with special needs accused of making sexual comments

DETROIT - A mother is speaking out after she said a paraprofessional at a school for children with special needs has been making sexual comments toward her 16-year-old daughter.

The student attends the Jerry L. White School for children with special needs in Detroit. Her mother, Tinnille Hardwick, says a paraprofessional in his 50s made sexual comments and has been following her daughter around the school.

Hardwick complained to the school's social worker last year about the alleged inappropriate comments toward her daughter.

“He said she had big breasts, that she shouldn’t run because she could pop out of her bra, that he wished she was older,” Hardwick said.

When she complained last year, she thought it was over, but the male paraprofessional is still on the job and she said he has continued to make comments.

Although he is in none of her daughter's classes, she said he is constantly running into her. Her daughter told an administrator and Hardwick complained again.

The district said it is investigating the allegations and the paraprofessional is off the job for now.

