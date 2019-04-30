Parents fight to keep Mason Elementary School open as enrollment drops at Grosse Pointe schools

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - Parents in Grosse Pointe are working together to convince the district to keep Mason Elementary School open.

The district is weighing closing schools as enrollment drops.

Amy Weglarz's daughter is a second grade student at the elementary school, yet she understands the district's dilemma.

"I don't want to see any of these buildings close, but the reality is: We don't have the enrollment to keep the building open," she said.

Leaders at the Grosse Pointe district said they need to shut down at least two schools to combat the years of constant decline in enrollment. Seven schools are on the short list, and the list is affecting even Grosse Pointe residents who don't have children.

"We know we would have a harder time selling our homes (if the school closes)," resident Bethaney Perry said.

If the board votes to close Mason Elementary, schol would consolidate with Poupard Elementary School. Although it's part of the Grosse Pointe district it's actually in Harper Woods.

Longtime residents fear property values will drop because anyone buying a house would choose one with a school within walking distance and not in another city.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.