A young girl was found alone in Scio Township. (WDIV)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County deputies have located the parents of a 3- to 5-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in Scio Township.

The child was found in the 1400 block of Scio Ridge Road, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. Her parents were found around 10 p.m.

