Parents spar with school board over possible closures at Grosse Pointe schools

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Parents turned out in force to a Monday night school board meeting in Grosse Pointe Farms.

They were concerned with which schools will face closures and the process being used to make the decision.

Schools in Grosse Pointe are facing a decline in enrollment. In the 1970's enrollment hovered around 12,000 and now it's down to 7,500. Financially something has to give, according to the district.

Several months ago a committee of parents was formed to examine the options.

The options are:

Closing elementary schools

Closing middle schools

Closing the administration building

Shifting some grades and gravity schools

The gravity school option is one that's iffy for the school board and parents because no one seems sure how a lottery-based school would help or save money.

"We have not seen research. I don’t know of any teachers who have been to a gravity school,” said school board member Cindy Pangborn.

The committee exploring the options was expected to give the school board its recommendations for potential closures this week but parents told the school board it's too soon.

The timeline for making a final decision calls for multiple town hall meetings once the closure options are made public with a final vote in June.

