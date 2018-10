A Michigan State Police vehicle parked on the side of I-94 was struck by another vehicle on Oct. 27, 2018. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are reminding residents to move over and slow down when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Just after noon on Saturday, MSP troopers were investigating a traffic collision on I-94 near Masonic Road when another vehicle collided with one of the patrol cars. Authorities said a trooper was in the car at the time of the crash and was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

