Parking violations spike at Eastern Michigan University after outside enforcement brought in

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Parking on campus is a nightmare, according to Eastern Michigan University student Blake Zack. The nightmare started when LAZ Parking took over parking enforcement on campus.

“The system is out of order,” Zack said.

Zack, among many other students, said they want things back the way it was.

EMU spokesperson Geoffrey Larcoma said Eastern Michigan received $55 million when it partnered with LAZ Parking. That agreement will last 35 years and the money will help with academics.

But the new partnership is not going over well with the students.

"I don’t know if privatizing it was the best choice,” Matthew Scotton said.

Scotton said that’s because the new company is giving out more and more tickets and it’s hurting students’ pockets.

EMU representatives confirm to Local 4 that in 2017, the school collected $125,515 from parking fines. In the fall of 2018, that number jumped to $203,942.

EMU released the following statement:

“The enforcement is increasing, but it's better enforcement than when the University was overseeing parking. LAZ is making a continued effort to communicate with students about parking timelines. EMU very much values what students have to say about any issue; that certainly includes parking.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.