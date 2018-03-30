'Partnership' agreements offered to 21 more school districts across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - The state's Department of Education is extending its third wave of "partnership" agreements to schools flagged for low performance.

The state announced Friday that 21 traditional school districts or charter schools are headed to talks about improving their achievement levels. If they clinch a deal, they will be joining 16 existing partnership districts, many in the Detroit area.

The initial arrangements allowed for a delay of potential state-ordered closures provided the schools make progress at 18- and 36-month intervals.

In addition, 33 schools have been taken off the state's "priority" label, which is used to identify schools in the bottom 5 percent.

