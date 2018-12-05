Parts of Van Buren Township to be without water service due to water main break

Some Van Buren Township residents will be without water Wednesday afternoon. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Parts of Van Buren Township will be without water Wednesday afternoon because of a water main break, officials said.

The water main break happened near Elwell Road, officials said.

Water service will be shut off for the Pine Forest subdivision, Timberland subdivision and Briarwood Estates from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Van Buren Public Services Department at 734-699-8925.

