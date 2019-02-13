Passenger: Horn honk sparked road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old boy on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT - A passenger who says she was in the vehicle with the Detroit man accused in a road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway that left a 3-year-old boy dead spoke in court Wednesday.

Derrick Durham, 24, stands accused of firing into a vehicle Jan. 24 and killing Christian Miller, who was riding in a car with his godmother. Officials said Miller was sitting behind his godmother in the back seat.

READ: Detroit man charged in Southfield Freeway shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

According to police, Durham was in a silver Mercedes that night and was upset after he says he got honked at for not turning left quickly enough. A woman, who is not being identified publicly, owns the Mercedes and was riding in the vehicle with Durham.

Miller's godmother was driving Miller and her son to Sesame Street Live and was driving behind Durham in her Dodge Journey. Miller's godmother said she didn't honk, but the woman in the Mercedes said she did. The woman in the Mercedes also said after honking, Miller's godmother drove in front of them.

Miller's godmother said she didn't see the Mercedes until it pulled up next to her on the freeway and she didn't understand what was happening. She said she thought the children were making faces; they weren't, and then her window shattered as Durham allegedly shot at the vehicle.

