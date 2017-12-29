Patient donates $5,000 to get new treadmill at Beaumont Farmington Hills Cardiac Rehab Center

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A patient at the Cardiac Rehab Center at Beaumont Farmington Hills donated $5,000 to purchase a new treadmill after he learned one was broken beyond repair.

Fred Shadko attends cardiac rehab because he developed an irregular heartbeat and needed a pacemaker.

He was surprised to see the rehab center looked more like a gym than a health care facility. Cardiac rehab is a medically supervised program that includes exercise, nutrition counseling and stress reduction. Studies have found that patients who complete a cardiac rehab program reduce their risk of dying by more than 50 percent.

"It's keeping me alive," Shadko said.

The new treadmill he donated has been nicknamed the "Fred-mill" in his honor.

Learn more about Fred Shadko and the benefits of cardiac rehab in the video above.

