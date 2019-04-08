Patient steals ambulance on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police recovered a stolen ambulance Sunday night on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, the ambulance was recovered near the intersection of Plymouth Road and Woodmont Avenue. The ambulance was initially called to Prevost Street on reports of a man who overdosed. While they were taking him to a hospital, the patient fought with the paramedics.

The patient managed to get gain control of the ambulance and took off. Police used GPS to track down the ambulance, where they found the man still sitting in the front seat.

He has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.