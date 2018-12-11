Patrol vehicle damaged in traffic crash on I-75

MONROE, Mich - A Monroe County Police vehicle is in need of repairs after a speeding vehicle struck the patrol car while officers were already responding to a crash.

On Dec. 10, 2018 at approximately 6:49 a.m., Monroe Police Officers Ryan Parise and Peyton Smithers were dispatched to southbound I-75, between East Elm Avenue and East Front Street to handle the traffic crash of two vehicles. As Officer Parise handled the crash scene, Officer Smithers positioned his patrol vehicle to increase scene safety.

Moments later, an unrelated vehicle approaching the crash scene lost control and began to spin out, striking the side retaining wall on the bridge. This caused the vehicle to spin around 180 degrees, which then collided with Officer Smithers' patrol vehicle. In essence, the rear end of the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear end of Officer Smithers patrol vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result, however, Officer Smithers was later taken fo Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital for a medical evaluation, then released. The driver was identified as a 61 year old male subject and was found at fault for the crash. He was issued a citation for Speed too Fast for Medical Conditions. Witnesses to this crash confirmed the driver of the suspect vehicle was traveling too fast for the roadway conditions.

Shot of the damage done to a Monroe County Police car after being struck by a speeding car

The patrol car's rear was damaged in the traffic crash

The suspect's car that crashed into the patrol vehicle

