Pedestrian killed in Frenchtown Township collision

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A deadly collision occurred Saturday on Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. north of Heiss Road, where a pedestrian was retrieving returnable cans from the roadway when they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle was injured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7715.

