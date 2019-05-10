Penthouse atop Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit hits market at $4.9 million

DETROIT - The penthouse atop Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit is on the market for a stunning $4.9 million.

There are six floors of condos on top of the Westin Book Cadillac, and its largest is the penthouse, which is now the most expensive residence ever to hit the market in Detroit.

The three-story, three-bedroom condo is 5,100 square feet.

"The size of a very large single-family home, but right here in the middle of the city on top of the most famed Westin Book Cadillac," said Jerome Huez, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway.

The current owner designed everything inside the space, but it's the views that make the penthouse unlike any other living space.

"It's a good day today," Huez said. "We can see far away."

With windows on three sides of the penthouse, the owner can look out and see the Ambassador Bridge, the Book Tower, the Fisher Building and even into Comerica Park.

"You could be working here, then looking outside, watching the game," Huez said.

It also offers an up-close and personal view of the iconic copper-clad ziggurats.

"These ziggurats have not been changed, just cleaned up when the building was renovated in 2008," Huez said. "(They're) original from 1924."

The master bedroom has arched windows unique to the building and a large closet space.

It has been on the market for 26 days. There's also a monthly home owner's association fee to go with the $4.9 million price tag. The HOA fee is $3,000 per month.

