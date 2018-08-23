People pay final respects at funeral for Wayne County sergeant

DETROIT - A sea of people lined up to pay their last respects to Wayne County Sheriff's Sergeant Lee Smith.

Smith was described as a force, on the force, single-handedly running the sheriff's mounted unit and always stepping in when needed.

There was an outpouring of love and support Thursday as people said their final goodbyes.

Sgt. Smith's brother shared a personal story of a struggle.

"Seven years old, that was the first time that Lee apprehended an abuser, and that abuser was my father."

Smith had signed the paperwork and was going to retire effective Oct. 1. He had many passions, but some of them included the horses on the mounted unit, riding motorcycles and testing his precision skills.

In honor of Smith motorcyclists led the procession. Though Smith is gone he will always be remembered for his infectious personality and service to the community.

