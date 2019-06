A man barricaded himself in a Taylor townhouse on June 10, 2019. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - A man barricaded himself inside a Taylor townhouse after Detroit police came to arrest him Monday evening, authorities said.

Police are at Heritage Glen Townhouses, near Wick and Pelham roads, where several townhouses have been evacuated.

The man was taken into custody, police said.

