Person in custody after suspect killed, security guard injured in shootout at Detroit dollar store

DETROIT - One person was taken into custody Tuesday after a suspect was killed and a security guard was seriously injured in a shootout at a Detroit dollar store.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Family Dollar store on Schoolcraft Road just west of the Southfield Freeway.

Laurence Robinson, who lives next to the store, said the incident was a little too close to home.

Police said the two suspects tried to rob the store. Shots were exchanged between one of the suspects and a security guard.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other suspect and security guard were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she would come to the store often. Her most recent visit was just hours before the shooting, and she said she talked to the security guard.

“He greeted me, opened the door, held the door for me, and I walked in and he said, 'Goodbye' when I left," she said.

A spokesperson for Family Dollar sent the following statement to Local 4:

“We are shaken by the incident and our thoughts are with those affected and their family members. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not able to provide further details. As always, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement's investigation."

