Person kicked out of Sterling Heights birthday party opens fire, hitting 1

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Shots were fired Sunday morning at a birthday party in Sterling Heights.

Police said one person was shot at a house on Corvair Drive.

"Well, 1:30 this morning, I looked out the window, and there were police cars, pretty much up and down the street,” Larry Klein said.

Klein woke up to blue lights and multiple police units outside his home.

"When we got out and looked outside, there was crime tape," he said, "and a lot of policemen with flashlights."

Police said there was a party at the home, and witnesses said a fight happened inside the home during the party.

Those involved in the fight were forced to leave, but while outside, someone started shooting into the home, police said. The bullet hit someone inside.

Local 4 stopped by the home, but no one answered the door. There was a bullet hole in one of its windows.

“Well, it was surprising because this is a quiet neighborhood, and you don’t see that all of the time or ever,” Klein said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police are still looking for the shooter.

