Person of interest in case of missing Detroit boy found safe to be released

DETROIT - The person of interest taken into custody in connection to a 5-year-old boy who went missing last week will be released, Detroit police said Monday.

The child, Marcus Pruitt, was found safe Friday in the area of Stahelin Avenue and Seven Mile Road, police said.

Pruitt went missing in the 19400 block of St. Marys Road. Police arrested Davelle Stevenson, 39, in connection to the child's disappearance.

Stevenson will be released pending further investigation into the case.

