Person of interest in Flat Rock double homicide arraigned on weapons charge

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - A person of interest in the double homicide at a home in Flat Rock was arraigned on unrelated weapons charges Monday as the investigation continues.

The bodies were identified as 59-year-old Catherine Ann Markowski and her 56-year-old husband, Mark Allen Harris.

Police said the couple’s 9-year-old grandson found bodies Saturday at their home in the 24000 block of Chinook Court at the Deerfield Estates.

An area broadcast was put out for one of the victim’s vehicles about two hours after police responded to the scene. A Border Patrol agent found the vehicle about two hour later.

A 58-year-old man was taken into custody. He was arraigned Monday on weapons charges brought by the Trenton Police Department. Authorities said the person of interest is related to one of the victims.

Anyone with information, especially knowledge of next of kin for Harris, is asked to contact the Flat Rock Police Department at 734-782-2496.

