Person of interest wanted in 'unwanted touching' at Chesterfield Township store

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Chesterfield Township police are investigating a complaint of "unwanted touching" at a store.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a retail store.

Officials are searching for a person of interest in connection with the incident. He is described as being in his 20s with a thin build and a facial tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3375.

