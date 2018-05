A person was shot May 21, 2018 in the 7200 block of Yacht Street in Warren. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A person was shot Monday morning in the 7200 block of Yacht Avenue near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke in Warren.

Warren police said one person is in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.