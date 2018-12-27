News

Person shot outside Crazy Horse strip club in Southwest Detroit

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning outside the Crazy Horse strip club along Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit. 

The victim was taken by a friend to Henry Ford Hospital. 

Detroit police said surveillance video shows there was a fight in the parking lot about 2:15 a.m. A man pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the chest. 

The shooting suspect fled the area in a Jaguar, police said. 

No arrests have been made. 

