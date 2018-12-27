Person shot outside Horse strip club in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning outside the Horse strip club along Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit.

The victim was taken by a friend to Henry Ford Hospital.

Detroit police said surveillance video shows there was a fight in the parking lot about 2:15 a.m. A man pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the chest.

The shooting suspect fled the area in a Jaguar, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The club was formerly known at Crazy Horse.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.