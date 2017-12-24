Person sought after armed robbery at Auburn Hills Little Caesars

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

According to authorities, at approximately 8:17 p.m, Saturday, officials from the Auburn Hills Police Department responded to an armed robbery complaint at the Little Caesars Pizza on South Boulevard. Police said the culprit approached the employee at the register with a handgun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man wearing dark colored clothing with a hood over his head, a dark mask, with brown or tan boots with a possible tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.

