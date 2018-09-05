News

Petition started after Detroit K-9 dies in heatstroke, garners 62,000 signatures

DPD is being asked to change its policy

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT, Mich. - A new Care2 petition that has garnered 62,000 signatures was started by animal rights advocates after a police dog died from a heatstroke.

The K-9, Vito,  died after being left unattended in a patrol car and the emergency heat alert system failed and the officer returned late to check on the dog. 

The Detroit Police Department already has policy in place that states K-9 officers need to check on their dog every 30 minutes. Animal rights activists said that is not enough because dogs can die in just six minutes of being left in a hot car. 

The officer who left Vito unattended in the police car has been reassigned to other duties. 

Previous reporting on death of Detroit K-9 Vito: 

Detroit officer under investigation after K-9 left in hot police vehicle dies

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.