Phone store break-ins lead to high-speed chase through Macomb County

WARREN, Mich. - Thieves led police on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning after breaking into two Macomb County phone stores.

The thieves smashed the front door of a Metro PCS store on 10 Mile and Hoover roads in Sterling Heights. They stole several phones before heading to a Metro PCS store in Warren.

They managed to break into the store, but a business owner next door saw it happen and called 911. With her description of the getaway vehicle, police were able to find and pursue the thieves.

"[It] just so happened that we had surveillance cars in that area early this morning and they were able to pick up on the vehicle almost immediately," said Bill Dwyer, Warren Police commissioner.

Police said the thieves parked the vehicle they were in and tried to run away, but officers caught up to them. Two men were arrested. Police are still searching for a third person.

Dwyer said he believes the men are responsible for other thefts in the area.

"We firmly believe that these people we arrested this morning are the same that have been committing these crimes throughout the tri-county area," he said.

