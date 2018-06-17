PHOTOS: Ford Motor Company shares peek at plans for Michigan Central Station, Corktown

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company offered some insight into its plans for Corktown and Michigan Central Station before it reveals the future of the former train depot.

The company is creating a Corktown campus. Its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams moved into a building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard earlier this year, and the company recently purchased Michigan Central Station, the former Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, two acres of vacant land and the site of an old brass factory.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.

The new developments, including the one at MCS, will also have room to accommodate 2,500 more employees of partners and other businesses, Ford said.

Ford will officially reveal its vision for Michigan Central Station on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The company will hold community open houses showcasing the inside of the historic train station from June 22-24. Details will be announced Tuesday.

Below are renderings from Ford compared to photos of the building before renovations begin.

