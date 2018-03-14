Photos, Video: Metro Detroit students join national March 14 walkout

DETROIT - Students across Metro Detroit joined the National School Walkout on Wednesday to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shootings in February. Below are videos and images from across the region. You can sahre your images by emailing clickondetroit@wdiv.com, visiting our Facebook page, tweeting us @Local4News or tagging us on Instagram @Local4News.
Troy High School
Cass Tech
Berkley High School
Ann Arbor Huron High School
Harper Woods High School
Allen Park Middle School
Crestwood High School
Stevenson High School
Eton Academy
Waterford Kettering High School
Fordson High School
Grosse Pointe South High School
