Photos, Video: Metro Detroit students join national March 14 walkout

Share your images from the day of student activism

Students at Allen Park Middle School form a peace sign on March 14, 2018 as part of the national school walkout.

DETROIT - Students across Metro Detroit joined the National School Walkout on Wednesday to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shootings in February. Below are videos and images from across the region. You can sahre your images by emailing clickondetroit@wdiv.com, visiting our Facebook page, tweeting us @Local4News or tagging us on Instagram @Local4News. 

Troy High School

Cass Tech

Berkley High School

Ann Arbor Huron High School

Harper Woods High School

Allen Park Middle School

Crestwood High School

Stevenson High School

Eton Academy

Waterford Kettering High School

Fordson High School 

Grosse Pointe South High School

