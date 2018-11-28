Physical altercation between women at Taylor gas station leads to shooting, police say

Police said two women got into an altercation that led to a shooting in Taylor. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - One woman was shot and another was taken into custody after an altercation at a gas station in Taylor resulted in gunfire, police said.

Taylor police were called around noon Nov. 16 to the Taylor Fuel Stop at 22350 Ecorse Road.

Officers learned two women who appeared to know each other had pulled into the parking lot in separate vehicles.

A physical altercation broke out inside the store and one of the women pulled out a firearm and shot the other woman, according to authorities.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, police said. She died of her injuries.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody. She appears to have a concealed pistol license, officials said.

On Wednesday, police announced the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office received a warrant request in connection with the shooting. It is currently being reviewed, officials said.

