Pickup passenger found with loaded revolver during Highland Park traffic stop, police say

A loaded revolver found in a pickup truck during a traffic stop in Highland Park on Aug. 5, 2019. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A passenger in a pickup truck that was pulled over in Highland Park due to a registration violation was found to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered revolver, state police said.

Michigan State Police troopers said they stopped the Dodge Ram around 7:45 p.m. Monday in Highland Park.

While speaking with the driver and passengers, troopers were given consent to search the pickup truck, according to authorities.

Troopers found the .38-caliber revolver inside the back pocket of the front passenger seat, police said. They determined the gun belonged to the back passenger, a 25-year-old man from Detroit.

The man was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, officials said.

Police continue to investigate.

