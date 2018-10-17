Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into semi truck on shoulder of US 23 in Monroe County

Leon G. Salenbien Jr., 40, of Dundee, died in a car crash, police said. (WDIV)

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A pickup truck driver died Wednesday, a day after crashing into a semi truck that was stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 23 in Whiteford Township, according to authorities.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said Leon G. Salenbien Jr., 40, of Dundee, was driving a black 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck north on U.S. 23.

There was a 2014 Volvo semi truck stopped along the left shoulder of the highway, just north of the mile marker 1 in Whiteford Township, deputies said.

Salenbien crashed into the back of the semi trailer at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, damaging both trucks and leaving Salenbien seriously injured, police said.

He was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he died Wednesday morning, Malone said.

The driver of the semi truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7715.

