Pickup truck riddle with bullets along I-75 Service Drive in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are investigating a freeway shooting on the I-75 Service Drive in Detroit that happened Wednesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, a victim and a vehicle with multiple bullet holes were located at the Red Lobster on 12 Mile Road near John R. in Madison Heights about 9:20 p.m.

Police said the victim was transferred to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police they were shot while traveling northbound on the I-75 Service Drive near 8 Mile Road.

