DETROIT - The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter will be launched Feb. 5.

The U.S. quarter will feature a design of the historic site along the Lake Superior shore. It's part of a series by the U.S. Mint called "America the Beautiful Quarters."

Background and details (from the U.S. Mint):

Established in 1966 as our first national lakeshore, Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a narrow strip of a park that hugs the Lake Superior coast for more than 40 miles. The shoreline consists of 200-foot-high colorful sandstone cliffs, numerous beaches, and 300-foot-tall sand dunes. The shoreline is bordered by boreal and eastern hardwood forests with numerous waterfalls, streams, and lakes. There is abundant wildlife, including black bears, deer, and porcupine, with bald eagles and peregrine falcons dotting the skies.

Characteristics

The coin design depicts Chapel Rock and the white pine tree that grows atop. Design candidates were developed in consultation with representatives of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Obverse Inscriptions

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

LIBERTY

IN GOD WE TRUST

QUARTER DOLLAR

Reverse Inscriptions

PICTURED ROCKS

MICHIGAN

2018

E PLURIBUS UNUM

Mint and Mint Mark

Denver

Philadelphia

Artist Information

Reverse

Sculptor: Michael Gaudioso, Sculptor-engraver

Designer: Paul Balan, Artistic Infusion Program

