A hot air balloon landed on Thompson Lake in Howell after it struck power lines on June 24, 2018. (WDIV)

HOWELL, Mich. - The sole occupant of a hot air balloon was uninjured after it struck power lines Sunday morning at the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell.

The balloon landed on Thompson Lake. It was recovered shortly after the incident, officials with the festival said.

The incident remains under investigation by aviation authorities.

