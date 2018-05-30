Pinckney Community High School evacuated due to possible gas leak

PINCKNEY, Mich. - Pinckney Community High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a possible gas leak at the school.

Students were outside on the athletic field bleachers while a crew from Consumers Energy investigated. A spokeswoman for Consumers Energy said everything was under control.

Students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Pinckney Community Schools said parents can pick up students at that time. Busses will be running, too.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.