Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint at vacant Detroit home

DETROIT - A Jet's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the 14300 block of Dacosta Street in Detroit.

Police said the man was delivering more than $40 worth of pizza. However, he must not have known the address was for a vacant home. When he arrived at the home he was met by a man armed with a handgun.

The delivery driver dropped the pizza and ran down the street. He was picked up and taken to a gas station where he called 911.

Police said the gunman was described as a black man wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, and a fisherman's hat.

Detroit police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.