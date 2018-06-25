News

Small plane crashes in Detroit neighborhood south of Forest Lawn Cemetery

Two people dead, police say

By Dane Sager Kelly

DETROIT - Coleman A. Young International Airport and Detroit Police Department confirmed a small plane crashed in Detroit Sunday night near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke Avenue. 

Authorities from the Detroit police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. 

Detroit police confirmed three people were in the small single engine aircraft at the time of the crash. It was flying in from Texas.

A man said he heard the crash and discovered the plane in flames in an empty lot. He said he was able to pull someone from the burning aircraft.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

