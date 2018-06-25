Small plane crashes in Detroit neighborhood south of Forest Lawn Cemetery

DETROIT - Coleman A. Young International Airport and Detroit Police Department confirmed a small plane crashed in Detroit Sunday night near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke Avenue.

Authorities from the Detroit police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Detroit police confirmed three people were in the small single engine aircraft at the time of the crash. It was flying in from Texas.

A man said he heard the crash and discovered the plane in flames in an empty lot. He said he was able to pull someone from the burning aircraft.

BREAKING witness says plane crashed into a vacant lot near City Airport. He heard people screaming for help. Used an ax to free one man. Says two others were trapped & the windows were too small to pull them through. DPD/DFD on scene. Waiting for official update. pic.twitter.com/7En2mXLxOr — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 25, 2018

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

