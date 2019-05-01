Planet Fitness to move into 'Canton 7' space after theater closes

A view of equipment at the Planet Fitness location on Wall Street in New York City.

The Planet Fitness gym in Canton Township will relocate to a bigger location this fall.

The gym chain says its Canton Township location will be moving 1.5 miles from its current site at 6463 N. Canton Center Rd. to a larger space at 43555 Ford Rd. in fall 2019.

The new location will be in the space vacated by Canton 7 GDX movie theater, which recently announced its’ May closing.

“When we found out that the theater was leaving, we saw it as a perfect opportunity to serve the community better with a larger facility as more people continue to join our club,” said Adam Willaeys, CEO of Impact Fitness.

The current location is 16,000 square feet and the new location will be 32,000 square feet. Available parking will also double.



