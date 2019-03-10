Plans underway to restore Detroit-area ballpark

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Plans are underway to restore a Detroit-area ballpark that once was home to Negro Leagues professional baseball teams.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says a crowdfunding campaign has been launched for Hamtramck Stadium. Organizers want to update the stadium for baseball, soccer, cricket and other community uses.

The campaign is being offered through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity. If it reaches its goal of $50,000 by April 2, the project will win a matching grant.

Gary Gillette of Friends of the Historic Hamtramck appeared on Local 4's Flashpoint Sunday to discuss Hamtramck Stadium.

