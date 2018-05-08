Plans move forward on $30M development at Tiger Stadium site

DETROIT - Plans are moving forward for a $30 million mixed-use development at part of the site of the former Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

Construction was kicking off Tuesday on the development called "The Corner," which will include 111 apartments as well as retail space. Larson Realty Group is the developer on the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete.

Earlier this year, The Corner Ballpark opened at the same site as the headquarters for the nonprofit Detroit Police Athletic League. It's adjacent to the Willie Horton Field of Dreams, named after a former hometown fan favorite.

Tiger Stadium opened in 1912 as Navin Field. The Detroit Tigers moved to Comerica Park after the 1999 season. The last portion of the old ballpark was demolished in 2009.

